Conditional discharge for breach of order

A 63-year-old man who breached a Risk of Sexual Harm Order by working without informing his risk manager was given a conditional discharge last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Noel Greer, Armagh Road, Portadown, pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous court and the case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

It was alleged that between April 30 and July 1 this year he undertook employment without first informing the Designated Risk Manager of the nature of the work, an act he was prohibited from performing under the Sexual Offences Act.

The case was adjourned until last Friday and the court heard the breach was discovered accidentally by one of the monitoring staff.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said he had been putting in posts at a farm and it was a one off job.

He added that the officer said she would have given her permission if the defendant had just lifted the phone.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said he did not view this as a typical breach.

He imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.