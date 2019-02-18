Conleth ‘Proud’ for his debut album launch

It will be a birthday to remember for Conleth Kane later this month as he launches his debut album ‘Proud - Live in London’.

The Lurgan born singer was described by QX Magazine as “an infectiously energetic, refreshingly cheerful Singer/Songwriter”,

Conleth makes a return to The Crazy Coqs in London’s West End this February to a sold out crowd to launch his debut album ‘Proud - Live in London’.

The album was recorded live on October 24 last at Conleth’s sold out London concert in Soho.

The album will be released on February 24 and the sell out concert takes place on the 25th - Conleth celebrates his 35th birthday on the 24th.

Originally hailing from Lurgan, Conleth trained at the prestigious Arts Educational Schools in London and went on to perform roles on screen in BBC 1’s Casualty, coming 4th in Ireland’s TV talent search ‘Fame the Musical’, as well as appearing in musicals on tour and in the West End before becoming a Singer/Songwriter.

He signed his first publishing contract in 2017 after his self-penned music received critical acclaim and exposure on some of the biggest radio stations across the UK.

He went on to perform live sets of his own songs on both BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Ulster, and Northern Ireland’s Number 1 Radio Station, Cool FM.

Conleth performed at the prestigious GQ Awards in London this year and the GNI Magazine Awards in Belfast as well as spending the last year touring his music all over the world, and recently returned from performing his songs live in Sydney, Australia as well as performing as a special guest for the London Gay Men’s Chorus at Pride In London and the Gay Mens Dance Company at The Troxy in London. He has been a headline act at Belfast Pride and Maspalomas Winter Pride.

In 2017, Conleth won the ‘LGBT Personal Contribution Award’ at the GNI Magazine Awards in Belfast, voted for by the public.

Conleth’s next headline London show will be at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern on May 17th.

It’s all a very long way from his start in Lurgan with Gaby Roslin BBC Radio London saying of him, “A voice that would melt your heart”.

Gay Times Magazine also had high praise for the local singer, “Brilliant music!”