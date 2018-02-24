Conleth’s tribute to late grandmothers

This weekend will be bittersweet for Lurgan performer Conleth Kane as he celebrates his birthday and remembers his two late grandmothers - one of whom shares his birthday.

Conleth will be releasing a video in memory of his two grans with a new song ‘What I wouldn’t give’.

Lurgan woman Annie Kane passed away at the age of 96 and Portadown woman Margaret Marley died at the age of 90.

Conleth shares his birthday (February 24) with his grandmother Margaret.

He explained: “Both my grandmothers died while I was appearing on RTE’s Fame: The Musical, so I never really got to mourn them. I had lost my two best friends.

“We were incredibly close and I wanted to use my creativity to pay tribute to them.

“What I wouldn’t give to have one more Christmas or birthday with them.”

Conleth added: “I wanted to use Lurgan talent, while the video was filmed in Ballymena.”

Other artists featuring on the video are: Briege Lavery (tin whistle); Declan McKerr (guitar) and Criostoir McConville (bass guitar).

Conleth said: “Even the video producer couldn’t believe the talent there was around Lurgan.”

The video isn’t for chart release but will be available on YouTube and social media.

As for other projects in the future, Conleth is keeping himself busy - as always.

He recently signed with the Universal Talent Group and is in the process of recording an EP of cover songs.

He explained: “In March I’m doing a Spice Girls Cover, it’s brilliant and I’m working on an Erasure song.

“This year I hope to be opening for a big act.”