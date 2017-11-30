Contractor appointed for SRC campus

Construction has begun on the new £35 million Armagh campus of Southern Regional College (SRC) after the appointment of a contractor.

Newry-based Felix O’Hare and Company will spearhead the new project at Lonsdale Road in the city.

At its peak, the construction will create 200 jobs including 25 apprenticeships across a range of skills.

The campus is due for completion in 2020.

Designed by WYG Group, planning permission was approved earlier this year for the 12,000 sqm building which SRC said will “facilitate world class professional and technical education and training”.

SRC chief executive Brian Doran said, “The construction of a new flagship campus in Armagh is key to our commitment to help move people in to new jobs and for those who are already in employment into better jobs.

“The new campus will help unlock the potential and ambition of current and future generations as well as supporting the delivery of a range of services and knowledge transfer activities that will allow local businesses to prosper and grow.”