Convicted and banned in his absence

A 36-year-old man was convicted in his absence and banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Connor Hagan, Westfield Gardens, Lurgan, was also fined £500 for driving without insurance.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £75.

The court heard that at 12.20am on January 31 last year a police patrol in the Portadown area saw a car in Bridge Street.

Hagan was driving and checks showed there was no test certificate or insurance in place.

After caution he made no reply.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded convictions on both charges.