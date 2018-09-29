A 25-year-old man was convicted in his absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court and banned from driving for six months.

Aaron Matchett, whose address was given as Union Street, Portadown, was also fined £200 for not having insurance on May 28 this year.

For not having a licence he was fined £100 and disqualified for six months and a £100 fine was imposed for not wearing protective headgear.

The court heard that at 6pm police saw an off road motorbike being ridden in Montague Street in Portadown and the rider was not wearing protective headgear.

They stopped the defendant and he admitted he did not have insurance or a licence.

Matchett did not appear at court and the case went ahead in his absence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded convictions.