Convicted in his absence on drugs and motoring offences

An 18-year-old man was fined and banned from driving last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Shea McConville, Drumellan Court, Craigavon, did not appear at the court and was convicted in his absence.

For unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on June 12, 2015, he was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for driving without insurance on August 8, 2016.

A fine of £75 was imposed for driving on a land that was not a road.

The court heard that on August 8 McConville was seen driving a motorbike on a grass area at Tullygally and it was established he did not have insurance.

On June 12 police were on mobile patrol in Enniskeen and the defendant handed over a wrap of suspected cannabis resin,

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction in both cases.