Cookstown tragedy funerals: The funeral of 17-year-old Lauren Bullock has taken place at St Patrick’s Church in Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone
Lauren died along with Morgan Barnard (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night.
Schoolchildren lined the street while the bell at St Patrick’s Church tolled
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Lauren Bullock attend her funeral in Donaghmore this morning. Lauren and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Lauren Bullock attend her funeral in Donaghmore this morning. Lauren and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Lauren Bullock attend her funeral in Donaghmore this morning. Lauren and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 22nd March 2019''Funeral of 17-year-old Lauren Bullock at St Patrick's Church in DDonaghmore, Co. Tyrone. Lauren died along with Morgan Barnard(17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com