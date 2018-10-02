Couldn’t find her driving licence

A 45-year-old woman who was asked to produce her licence to police could not do so because she couldn’t find it.

Sharon Dickson, Mark Street, Lurgan, was fined £100 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to produce her licence. For having a defective tyre on her car she was fined £75 and given three points.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said she had failed to produce her licence because she couldn’t find it and if she had the matter would have been dealt with by a fixed penalty.