Council driving home message on recycling

As part of a continual drive to improve recycling throughout the borough, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is placing stickers on black or blue bins across the area reminding residents to recycle as much waste as possible.

A council spokesperson said: “Throughout the borough, residents are doing an excellent job recycling the majority of their waste, however there is still over a quarter of waste left in black/blue bins which could be easily recycled - which can make a huge difference to our recycling rate.

“Everyone can help by remembering to recycle all plastic bottles - from mouthwash to salad dressing, also pots, tubs and trays -bottle tops and lids too! When it comes to paper, it’s not just newspapers which can go in the recycling bin - envelopes, wrapping paper, birthday cards and even phone catalogues, you’d be surprised just how much you can actually recycle!

“And remember – it’s important to keep your recycling clean, empty, squashed and un-bagged in your container.”

For more information or to find out exactly what goes in each bin, collection days or info on Council recycling centres download the free bin-ovation app from the Google Play or Apple App store or log on to the council website via www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.