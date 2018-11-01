Council keeps an eye on offenders

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC Council) is focusing on irresponsible dog owners with its latest ‘watching eyes’ campaign.

As part of an ongoing programme to remind dog owners of their personal responsibility to clean up after their dog, the campaign will see glow in the dark watching eyes signs installed in various trouble spots across the borough.

Acting as a warning, the signs will highlight to thoughtless dog owners that this behaviour does not go unnoticed even in the darker mornings and evenings at this time of year.

With wardens continuing to patrol these areas, as well as issuing fines and investigating complaints, council is committed to making the borough a cleaner place.

“We acknowledge that the majority of dog owners do act responsibly when out and about in the borough but there are still a few who don’t take care and these are the individuals we are targeting,” commented the Chair of Environmental Services, Councillor Keith Haughian.

“It is important for irresponsible dog owners to realise this offensive littering is not acceptable.

“With this campaign and council’s other proactive initiatives we are seeing more and more incidents being reported by council staff and residents alike. And I would urge everyone to continue to report any offences to our environmental health department.”

Through a combination of education and enforcement methods, ABC Council is taking a very proactive approach to dog fouling. In addition to its recent watching eyes campaign, council also encourages people to take the pledge to clean up after their dog through its ‘green dog walkers’ scheme.

With armbands acting as a non-confrontational and friendly reminder to other dog walkers to clean up after their pet, green dog walkers also carry extra doggie bags for dog walkers who may need them.

An £80 fixed penalty fine will be issued for anyone detected not cleaning up after their dog.

Dog fouling may be reported by calling 0300 0300 900 and also through council’s Bin-ovation app, which can be downloaded directly to your mobile device or tablet