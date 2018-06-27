Council roll out yellow hanger scheme

The council is rolling out a new scheme to help make householders aware when they have put incorrect materials in their green and brown bins.

Waste crews check all bins to ensure items such as plastic bags and nappies are not mistakenly placed in green and brown bins.

From the start of July, any bins containing the wrong items will have a yellow hanger placed on the handle to let the householder know the contents are not correct and it cannot be collected.

The items will be clearly marked on the yellow hanger for the householder to identify and remove them before setting the bin out for their next collection day.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “Putting the wrong items into our bins lowers the quality of our recycling and costs council more to dispose of it.

“As part of the process of harmonising our recycling efforts across the borough, we are introducing the yellow hanger scheme to help give householders more clarity.

“It will help them understand that their bin was not collected because it contained incorrect materials and they will be able to see exactly what those items are so they can remove them from their bin before it is due to be collected again.

“Contact numbers will also be included on the hangers should residents need any further assistance.”

For more information or to find out exactly what goes in each bin download the free bin-ovation app from the Google Play or Apple App store or log on to the council website via www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.