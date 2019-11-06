Councillor calls for action in Ballyoran

Councillor Paul Duffy

He stated: “I would like to thank Roads Service for rebuilding the wall that was blown down during storm Ophelia in 2017.

“The wall, like several other issues in Ballyoran Park, is part of a ‘who owns what’ debate going on between NIHE and Roads Services.

“There are several ongoing issues that statutory agencies have denied responsibility for, claiming it’s not their ground.

“On a walkabout with representatives of the interagency group, a lot of ongoing issues were pointed out and unfortunately very few have been addressed.”

He concluded: “I am calling on statutory agencies to take these local interagency meetings more seriously.