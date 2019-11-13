Countdown to switch on of Christmas lights

Lord Mayor Councillor Mealla Campbell getting ready for the big switch on with singing Princesses Elsa and Anna from Real Princesses NI.

The stars are shining bright on the town, with a stellar line-up of TV celebrities and Disney talent.

Taking place on next Friday (November 22), the merriment starts from 6pm in the town centre with a magical line-up of fabulous entertainment, song and dance to welcome the yuletide season to town.

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event will be hosted by Ryan Tracey – famous for being the world’s fastest balloon modeller and semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2017 – so you are guaranteed a lot of laughs throughout the evening!

Festivities will kick off with local school choirs singing captivating carols on stage, followed by the fabulous singing Princesses Elsa and Anna from Real Princesses NI who will get everyone singing along to some family favourites and Disney classics!

Renowned magician Fizz Wizz Pop will then perform some spectacular Christmas magic on stage.

And that is just before the Lord Mayor arrives to welcome Santa and Mrs Claus - who will appear on a beautiful horse drawn carriage – to do the honours and officially start Christmas by switching on the lights!

The fun doesn’t stop there! Don’t miss the fast-paced, show-stopping performances from the Pamela Cassells School of Performance, Gateway Theatre and YMCA Portadown.

You can also enjoy the festive glee at the tremendous twilight market.

Step into a winter wonderland of fairy-lit stalls and sample an array of creative crafts, artisan food and drink, delectable food delights and stunning giftware.

It will be bustling with all your yuletide favourites!

While you browse the beautiful hand-made crafts to find that special Christmas gift, you will be entertained by THE VIPS, who will take to the stage and play Christmas party classics so that everyone can dance the night away!

“The fabulous Swingtime Starlets will also be on hand to entertain audiences with a festive feast of musical magic,” said a council official.

You will find face painters, balloon modellers, fire performers, arts and crafts workshops, Christmas characters, street performers and the South Ulster Community Band playing a few tunes.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “It’s set to be another memorable and magical Christmas Light Switch On in Portadown, with a host of entertainment to welcome the festive season to town!

“There will be plenty of exciting entertainment, live music and dance – make sure you wrap up warm.”.

And remember to take advantage of free parking in council owned off-street pay and display car parks in Portadown town centre all day on Friday, November 22.