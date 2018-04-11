Couple honoured at royal wedding invite

Portadown councillor and youth worker Darryn Causby said he ‘nearly passed out’ when he opened an invitation from last Saturday to the wedding of the year.

Darryn (32), who just got married himself last year, will be taking his wife Sarah to Windsor Castle having been especially invited to part of the wedding plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Darryn Causby's wedding invitation

They will join a select few of 1,200 in the gorgeous grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrival of the guests to the wedding on 19 May.

Darryn, a youth worker with the YMCA in Portadown and DUP councillor, is very excited to have been nominated. He said he was also very humbled to have been invited having discovered that many on the guest list had been through such horrendous events as the Manchester bomb.

Darryn and his new wife are expecting their first baby in September.

“I nearly passed on Saturday morning when I opened the letter,” he said. “I am a huge royalist and I even stand up for the Queen’s speech at Christmas.”

Part of the letter to Darryn said: “As part of a group of 1200 members of the public who have been nominated on the strength of their contribution to their loca community, you are invited to enter the grounds of Windsor Castle between 8am and 9.45am on the 19th May to watch the arrival of guests, listen to a live broadcast of the Wedding Service and view the departure of the Bride and Groom’s Carriage Procession. You may be accompanied by one guest. Proceedings will conclude around 2pm You are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.”