Couple ready to tackle half-marathon tour

A local runner is aiming to complete four half marathons in four different countries in a bid to raise money for charity.

To mark her 40th birthday, Nikki Graham challenged herself to complete half marathons in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Nikki has been raising money for Tear Fund for 13 years and thought this would be a perfect way to give them a much needed cash boost.

Nikki is going to be supported by her husband Brian - a PE teacher in Clounagh - who will be taking part in all the half-marathons apart from Glasgow.

On that day he will be looking after their children, who will be cheering mummy on from the sidelines.

The pair have already completed one leg of this four race challenge, finishing the Ealing half marathon.

This leaves three half-marathons to go and the next stage takes place in Belfast on September 23, she then travels to Glasgow to compete a week later and finally the Cardiff half-marathon on October 8.

She said: “I wanted to do something to raise some money for Tearfund.

“As I hit the big 4-0 I thought it would be good to do something to mark this and it was suggested that I attempt four different half marathons in four different nations.

“In the past I have done a lot of fundraising for Tearfund and thought this would be a good plan.

“We have already completed the Ealing half marathon.

“This is the English leg completed and so far we have raised over £1,700.”

Nikki runs about five times a week which she hopes will stand her in good stead for the remaining three half marathons coming up in September and October.

She has set up a JustGiving page and so far the total stands at £1,700 and rising.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nikki-and-brian-ealing-half-marathon