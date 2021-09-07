The Royal Irish Regiment has paid tribute to 'a truly outstanding soldier and commander' Cpl Stuart Hamilton after a tragic accident. Photo: c/o MoD.

Cpl Hamilton, of the 2nd Bn Royal Irish Regiment, died on Saturday and has been described as a ‘truly outstanding soldier and commander’ by his regiment.

Stuart, from Cloghoge Road, Tandragee, is the son of Alan and Alison Hamilton and brother of Helen, Gordon and Leanne.

His funeral is from his home on Wednesday at 2pm to Clare Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard for a graveside service at 2.30pm.

The Commanding Officer of 2 R IRISH, Lt Col Simon Baxter said, Mr Hamilton or “Hammy” as he was known, was “a truly outstanding soldier and commander”.

He added: “Always going a little further, he consistently strived to go the extra mile. He was the best of his peer group and tested himself constantly. He was larger than life and a true battalion character, admired and respected by everyone he met. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

The regiment said it is continuing to provide Cpl Hamilton’s family support at this incredibly difficult time.

A Garda spokesperson said they and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at Bundoran, Co Donegal in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 4.

“A man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a cliff,” they said. “He was taken for medical attention to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Garda said the incident appears to be a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Donegal’s Highland Radio reported that Mr Hamilton, was in his thirties and died after falling from a cliff.

It reported that he fell from a cliff in the Tullan Strand area of Bundoran early on Saturday morning. “He was then taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead,” it reported.

Tandragee Cllr Paul Berry said: “It was with deep sadness when I heard of the tragic death of Stuart on Saturday morning.

“I had been chatting to him on Friday afternoon at the Filling Station in Tandragee before he was heading off to Bundoran.

“Stuart was one good fellow and was a gallant member of the Royal Irish Regiment and during his service he had been serving in Afghanistan.

“He loved life and lived life to the full and just last week he broke the Guinness Book of Records at the Coast half marathon wearing 60lb vest and breaking a record, he loved challenges and adventures.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Alan, Alison and brother Gordon and sisters Helen and Leanne as they understandably are in total shock and sorrow at the loss of Stuart in this freak accident on the coast at Bundoran.

“The local community are in total shock and sadness as Stuart had a great band of friends far and near.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, who knows the family said: “We are all truly shocked and devastated to learn of Stuart’s tragic passing. A young man who had served his country with distinction taken far too soon.

“Stuart was an adventurous and fun-loving character making friends no matter where he went.

“As a soldier he was exemplary like everything in his life, he gave it his all - always pushing himself to do bigger and better things.

“But first of all he was a family man. I know how difficult this ordeal is for his family who are extremely close-knit and I want to assure them of the communities thoughts and my prayers in these difficult days ahead.”

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations, if desired, for Clare Reformed Presbyterian Church, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk.

