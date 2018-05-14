Crashed after ‘dog ran in front of her’

After she crashed into concrete bollards a 43-year-old woman left the scene and walked to her mother’s house.

Anne Maughan, Lakeview Court, Craigavon, was fined £50 last Wednesday at the local court for driving without due care and attention.

For failing to stop at the scene of an accident she was fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given five penalty points on her driving licence.

Fines of £100 were imposed for failing to report and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The court heard that on April 8 this year police received a report of a vehicle which had collided with concrete bollards at Meadowbrook in Craigavon.

There were no persons at the scene and no one made themselves known to the police.

They contacted the registered owner and Maughan admitted she had been the driver.

She said that a dog had run out in front of her and she hit the bollards.

She remained there for a while before walking to her mother’s house, the court was told.

Her solicitor said she was making her way to her mother’s after she said she had been unwell.

When the dog ran out she hit the bollards and then went on to her mother’s on foot, he told the court.