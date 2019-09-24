Credit Union to close as a mark of respect to Barry McAreavey

Lurgan Credit Union is to close on Friday as a mark of respect to Barry McAreavey who died suddenly on Tuesday.

A father of two, Barry (52) took ill while in Lurgan Credit Union yesterday in the town's Market St.

Today (Wednesday) Lurgan Credit Union said on Facebook: "Please note that our office will be closed on Friday 27th September, as a mark of respect to Barry McAreavey, partner of our colleague Sonia.

"Lurgan Credit Union Limited would like to extend our deepest condolences to Sonia, Emily, Aaron and the family circle.

"Our office will re-open on Saturday 28th September at 10am. We thank you for your understanding, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A popular and well known character from the Shankill area of Lurgan, Barry's GAA club Clan na Gael led the tributes to a 'true clansman'.

In a statement on Facebook, it said: "The committee, members, players and friends of Clan na Gael are deeply saddened at the untimely passing of our member, past player and true clansman Barry.

"A fantastic underage player who carried his skills through to senior level winning 3 senior championships and numerous leagues.

"Barry was a great character who will be sorely missed.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time. May he rest in peace.. Ar dheis De do raibh a anam."

Barry was an avid Glasgow Celtic fan and a committee member on Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1.

Last night they issued a statement saying: "It is with great sadness to report the sudden passing of our committee member and dear friend Barry McAreavey.

"Our condolences to his partner Sonia, children Emily and Aaron, mother Mary, brothers Gary and Danny and all his family circle . Barry will be sadly missed by us all. Rest in peace dear friend."

Lurgan Celtic FC also paid tribute to their former player. Writing on Facebook today, the club said: "The committee, members, young players and coaches of Lurgan Celtic FC are deeply saddened at the untimely passing of our past player and former committee member Barry McAreavey.

"Barry always wore the hooped jersey with great pride and featured on many of our trophy winning sides through the years, something he always reminded the younger players about. A fantastic footballer, team mate and character, Barry will be sorely missed by all associated with our Football Club.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis De do raibh a anam."

Barry is the dearly beloved partner of Sonia, 30 Beech Court Lurgan and loving daddy of Emily and Aaron, much loved son of Mary, beloved brother of Gary and Danny and dear nephew of Willie and Joey.

His funeral will be on Friday at 9 30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.