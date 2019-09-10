Accused of exposing himself to girls

A case involving a 51-year-old man who is accused of exposing himself to teenage girls will be going to the Crown Court, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Terry McCollum, Kernan Hill Manor, Craigavon, is accused of three offences. It is alleged that on May 26 this year he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by exposing his person to three females.

He is further charged with indecent behaviour at Kernan Playing Fields and intentionally engaging in sexual activity for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification while children under the age of 16 were present.

A public prosecutor told last Friday’s court that the matter would be going on indictment which is to the Crown Court. The case was adjourned until September 20.