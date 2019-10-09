Action needed at accident blackspot says Nelson

A Co Armagh mother, who has had six cars crash into her garden in the past ten years, has voiced disappointment at the lack of action by Roads Service.

Wendy Conway woke in the early hours of the morning, just five weeks ago, to find a car had plunged through her fence and into her home at Old Court Manor, Craigavon.

It cause significant damage. This was the sixth time it had happened over the past decade and, despite pleas for a crash barrier amid fears someone may be killed, nothing has been done.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson had appealed to the Department for Infrastructure for a meeting to seek help for Ms Conway.

She lashed out at the department branding their lack of action ‘unacceptable’.

She said: “Some weeks ago a family in Craigavon were woken to the sound of yet another car crashing into their garden.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt however the risk remains.

“Since then I have lobbied DfI for robust action. I asked for a site visit and that was not forthcoming. I have however received a written response.

“That DfI’s response to this ongoing issue - which presents a real risk to life - is to install additional signage and is simply unacceptable. This has happened upward of six times. Signs won’t cut it. Much more robust action is needed.

“I have now requested to meet the area manager.”

Wendy told the Portadown Times this week: “I am very disappointed with the outcome and that Roads Service haven’t be out to meet with local residents so we can voice our concerns.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Departmental officials will be happy to meet with Cllr Nelson to discuss this issue.”