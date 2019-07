A 56-year-old man who assaulted his daughter was given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paul Miskelly, Albert Street, Lurgan, was given 180 hours community service after admitting common assault on May 3 this year.

The court heard police had been called to the home address of the injured party who said she had been assaulted by her father who grabbed her by the arms.

A defence solicitor said what happened was alcohol fuelled and he hadn’t taken alcohol since.