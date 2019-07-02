Admitted fraud and theft of bag

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted fraud and theft charges.

He was Luke McEnery, Annesborough Road, Lurgan, who admitted the theft of a Ralph Lauren handbag, worth £129.99, belonging to TK Maxx on November 4 last year.

McEnery also pleaded guilty that on the same date he abused his position by making a refund transaction on a Ralph Lauren handbag with the intention to make a gain for him or cause a loss to TK Maxx.

A barrister entered a plea to both charges on behalf of McEnery.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until July 24 to get a report from the probation service.