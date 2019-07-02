Admitted fraud and theft of bag

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted fraud and theft charges.

He was Luke McEnery, Annesborough Road, Lurgan, who admitted the theft of a Ralph Lauren handbag, worth £129.99, belonging to TK Maxx on November 4 last year.

McEnery also pleaded guilty that on the same date he abused his position by making a refund transaction on a Ralph Lauren handbag with the intention to make a gain for him or cause a loss to TK Maxx.

A barrister entered a plea to both charges on behalf of McEnery.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until July 24 to get a report from the probation service.