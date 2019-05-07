Admitted harassing family

A 38-year-old woman has been made the subject of a restraining order after she was convicted of the harassment of a family in Lurgan.

Jenny Leonard, Derrycrow Road, Derrytrasna, appeared for sentencing last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At a previous court, after a contested hearing, she was found guilty that between May 22 and August 24 last year she pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a family in Lurgan.

The case had been adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

No details of the offence were outlined at last week’s court.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis said her client did accept the findings of the court.

She added that this happened almost a year ago and there had been no further incidents. Her client had never been in court before and had a clear record.

Miss Ennis indicated that the restraining order prevented her from visiting a close family friend who lived near the family involved.

She asked the judge to consider changing the terms of the order.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant could meet her friend up the town and have coffee but she was stopping her from visiting the friend in the friend’s house.

The judge confirmed the three year restraining order and imposed a conditional discharge for three years for the harassment charge.

“If she sticks to the terms of the restraining order there should be no further problems,” added Mrs Kelly.