A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 21-year-old man admitted possession of a class A drug.

Don Hoey, Stevenson Terrace, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of MDMA on February 7 this year.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for possession of a class B drug.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was an escalation from class B to class C.

She adjourned the case until June 12 to get a pre-sentence report.