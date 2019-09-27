Admitted two assaults on female

A 52-year-old man will be sentenced later this month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for two assaults on a female.

Neil Patrick Berry, Churchill Park, Portadown, was accused of common assault on a female on January 27 this year and assaulting her again on April 5.

He was further charged with making a threat to kill her and possession of an offensive weapon, a knife. The case was listed as a contest at last Wednesday’s court.

A public prosecutor said they would be offering no evidence as far as the possession of the knife charge was concerned and this was dismissed by the judge.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney indicated pleas to the other charges saying they took place in a domestic setting.

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case until October 23 to get a pre-sentence report.