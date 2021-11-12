Police are appealing for witnesses to what they described as “an alleged assault on a traffic warden” on Thursday (November 11) .

The alleged assault happened around 11.15am and began adjacent to the ATM near to the entrance of Sainsbury’s in Armagh city and continued down the stairs which leads to The Mall West.

The suspect is described as being a male, stocky build, bald and was wearing a dark suit with a yellow/mustard coloured shirt.

Police believe that the suspect was driving a black BMW.

A police spokesperson said: “Did you see this incident happening or have any dash cam footage of the driver getting into a black BMW.