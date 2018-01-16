Appeal after police find suspected machine gun

The discovery of a suspected machine gun by police in an abandoned vehicle in Lurgan has sparked an appeal for information

The PSNI said the gun was found by police in thecar abandoned at Deeney Drive on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Harvey said: “It is believed the abandoned vehicle, a silver Hyundai using fake number plates and found by police on Sunday, 14 January had been parked in Deeney Drive for a number of days prior to its discovery.

“Did you see this car being parked by anyone? Did you see anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously in and around this vehicle over the past week?

“If so, would you please contact Detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 401 15/01/18. It does not matter how insignificant you may think your information is, it may help piece together the movements of those responsible and bring them to justice.”