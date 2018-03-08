Armed Response Unit braved snow to arrest man

The police Armed Response Unit braving the snow.
The police Armed Response Unit braving the snow.
Share this article

The PSNI has commended its Armed Response Unit (ARU) and local police for braving the snow to deal with a man making threats to kill.

Speaking on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police said: “Armed Response Unit (ARU) and Local Policing Teams didn’t let the snow put them off in their search for a wanted male in Portadown recently.

“There’s no hiding place if you’re wanted. A male was arrested for burglary and threats to kill, a property searched and items seized for examination.

“No matter the weather we’re still out keeping people safe.”