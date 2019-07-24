Arrest after £3,500 of suspected heroin found in Co Armagh

A man has been arrested after more than £3,500 of suspected heroin was found during searches in a Co Armagh town.

According to the PSNI, District Support Team officers on patrol noticed suspicious activity from a man in the Portadown area last week.

A police spokesperson said: "Checks were conducted and they located over £3500 worth of suspect heroin.

"The male was arrested and further searches were conducted for serious drugs offences. The male has since been remanded to prison as the investigation continues.

"Heroin is a Class A controlled drug.

"It is Class A because it is very dangerous, very addictive and ruins the life of the user and those around them.

"It results in people getting involved in crime to fed their drug habit and even, at times, stealing from their own family and loved ones.

"Policing with the community is how we can tackle drug crime. We cannot do it without your help. If notice suspicious activity report it to the police on 101. If you are aware of drug activity - report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Together we can remove drugs from our streets."