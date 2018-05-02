Arrest after drugs find

A man has been arrested after drugs and cash were found by the PSNI in Lurgan

Police said searches were carried out at a house in the Kilwilkie estate area yesterday (May 1).

Speaking on their PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, they said: “If you live near a drug dealer think about the person they are.

“They get cash rich on the back of your community’s misery. They attract all sorts of people into the community who are looking to buy illegal drugs.

“They deal death, destruction and intimidation.

“This afternoon we searched a house in the Kilwilkie estate in Lurgan. Drugs and cash recovered, one male arrested and now being investigated.

“Help us to stop this criminal trade.”