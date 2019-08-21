Arrest made in Malcolm McKeown murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 54-year-old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown on Monday night have arrested a 30 year old man on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Forensics at the scene in the filling station following the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown

The suspect remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

Two searches have been completed and two are still ongoing in the Lurgan and Waringstown areas.

