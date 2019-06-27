Arrest near school after man hospitalised with facial injuries

A man has been arrested after another man was hospitalised with facial injuries during an attack in Co Armagh this morning.

Eyewitnesses said a large police presence swamped Lurgan’s Grattan St area this morning as children were being brought to school.

Grattan St Lurgan Photo by Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following the report of an incident at Grattan Street at around 8am on Thursday 27th June.

“The man remains in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries. A man aged in his 20’s was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.”