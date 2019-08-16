Arrest warrant for drug offence

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 41-year-old man was convicted of a drugs offence.

Nuno Miguel Dos Reis Afonso, Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis resin on February 6 this year.

He did not appear at the court and the case went ahead in his absence.

A prosecutor said that cannabis valued at £15 was found when police searched the defendant’s home address.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction.

She issued an arrest warrant to have him brought before the court for sentencing.