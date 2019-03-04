Arrests after large brawl involving children at Co Armagh park

Arrests have been made by the PSNI after a large-scale fight at a popular Co Armagh park.

Police said two people were arrested after the incident for public order and assault offences after the incident in Portadown.

Pleasure Gardens Portadown Photo courtesty of P Flannagan

It happened at the Pleasure Gardens whichs has become an anti-social hotspot at weekends.

Police said a large group of kids/teenagers gathered on Saturday night at the Pleasure gardens and were involved in fighting and anti-social behaviour.

A PSNI spoksperson said: “Two persons have been arrested for public order and assault offences as a result.

“Do you want the next arrest or victim to be your child?

“The repercussions of this behaviour could have life changing implications.”