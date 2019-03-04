Arrests after large brawl involving children at Co Armagh park

Arrests have been made by the PSNI after a large-scale fight at a popular Co Armagh park.
Police said two people were arrested after the incident for public order and assault offences after the incident in Portadown.
It happened at the Pleasure Gardens whichs has become an anti-social hotspot at weekends.
Police said a large group of kids/teenagers gathered on Saturday night at the Pleasure gardens and were involved in fighting and anti-social behaviour.
A PSNI spoksperson said: “Two persons have been arrested for public order and assault offences as a result.
“Do you want the next arrest or victim to be your child?
“The repercussions of this behaviour could have life changing implications.”