Arson attack could have led to fatalites, say PSNI

An arson attack at a house in Co Armagh could have led to fatalities, say the PSNI.

The incident, in Albert St, Lurgan, happened last Sunday night 16th September, overnight into Monday 17th.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An object was lit and thrown at a house, smashing a bedroom window.

“Thankfully, the object didn’t end up inside the house.

“Had it done so, we could be looking at fatalities.

“Whoever is responsible has not only no regard for the life of the victim, but has no regard for any life in that street.

“Sleeping children, sleeping elderly...this could have been horrendous.

“If you know who is responsible or know anything about the incident, call us on 101. The incident number is 239 of 17/09/18.”