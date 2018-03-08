Arson attacks condemned

A series of arson attacks on the outskirts of the village of Maghery last week has been firmly condemned.

Police have appealed for information after a digger was set on fire on the Milltown Lane, just outside Maghery in the early hours of Saturday, March 3.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “It was reported that shortly after 12:30am a digger was alight and destroyed at a building site on Milltown Lane. Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS who extinguished the blaze.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy said there had been a number of arson attacks along the Maghery Road last week

“I want to wholeheartedly condemn the recent arson attacks along the Maghery Road.

“These are unacceptable, inexcusable and serve absolutely no purpose. On Tuesday last week a number of derelict buildings were set alight causing extensive damage. This will severely hamper any renovation plans. A digger was also set alight on Friday night and damaged beyond repair.

“Although these arson attacks are not thought to be related they come on the back of a boat being burnt in the summer in Maghery country park.

“Such attacks impact the entire community,” said Cllr Duffy “Until those responsible are brought to justice I would ask people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden also condemned the arson attacks. He said anyone with information should speak to the police..