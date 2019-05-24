A 25-year-old man who broke a finger of his girlfriend’s mother in an assault was given community service last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Scott Stephen White, Larkfield Square, Lurgan, had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning her actual bodily harm on November 25, 2017, and two further common assaults on the same date.

Sentencing in the case had been deferred by District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, and the matter was back in court on Wednesday, May 19.

She described what happened as ‘a nasty incident’ but again adjourned sentencing for confirmation that the defendant would sign up for recruitment agencies.

At last week’s court Mr Conor Lunny, representing the defendant, said that he had been guided by the court.

He added that he had an interview that day and his client had asked him to thank the judge.

The court heard that in the incident White had assaulted his girlfriend and her mother who suffered a broken finger.

Judge Kelly told him these were fairly serious charges but the positive features were his pleas of guilty and that he had no previous record.

She certified it so serious to merit a community based disposal but added that she did not want it brought back to court because of medical conditions.

Judge Kelly imposed 150 hours community service.

“If this comes back because of lack of co-operation I will replace it with a period of immediate custody,” she told the defendant.