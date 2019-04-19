ATM damaged in Craigavon attack

Thieves have badly damaged a shop in Craigavon this morning in an attempted ATM robbery.

The brazen thieves used a 'telescopic loader' at the Drumgor shops around 3.45am this morning..

It is understood the 'telescopic loader' was left running at the scene after the attack.

SDLP candidate in the forthcoming elections Thomas Larkham said: "This was no doubt a calculated attack and is not just another ATM theft but the ripping of a vital service out of the Drumgor area and no doubt has caused extensive damage to local family run businesses as well.

"It’s imperative the PSNI do all they can to catch those responsible who have no consideration for their actions and ensure they are brought to justice.

"I am appealing to anyone who seen or heard anything to contact the PSNI on 101.

The Ulster Unionist election candidate , Kate Evans, said: “The violent theft of ATMs throughout Northern Ireland has been well publicised. The fact that it has now come to the Drumgor Shops area of central Craigavon is none the less still shocking and a clear attack on a community that relied on this facility.

“It seems clear that as per their modus operandi in previous attacks the thieves stole a digger from a building site in Moyraverty before driving it to Drumgor. This also makes this an attack on those in the construction business.

"The digger was then used to carve out the ATM machine creating considerable damage.to the building and neighbouring buildings.”

“This crime is not victimless, it is a crime against all the people of Craigavon and it is important that anyone with information passes it to the PSNI.”

Craigavon Aontú Representative Cllr Fergal Lennon said: "Unfortunately yet again , the business owners of Drumgor, Craigavon who provide an invaluable service to the local community, are today waking to the news that their business is smashed up and ATM stolen.

"A digger, believed to have been taken from a site a short distance away, was used to rip the machine from the wall at the side of the shop leaving substantial damage to the building.

"As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused financial harm to the business targeted, but they have understandably caused fear in the community and impacted upon a vital service many local people rely on.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the theft, or who saw the digger being driven to the scene, to contact PSNI.”