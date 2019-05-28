Attacks on republican murals: plea for calm

A plea for calm has been made after a spate of attacks on republican murals and monuments in north Armagh.

A series of murals depicting IRA men who died during The Troubles were daubed with white paint.

Murals defaced in Kilwilkie

Also a contentious illegal memorial erected to commemorate the anniversary of the Easter Rising was also attacks.

Large pots of white paint were thrown across the monument in Lurgantarry.

Cllr Keith Haughian has condemned paint bomb attacks on republican memorials in Kilwilke.

“The paint bomb attack on a monument and mural in the Kilwilke area is wrong and causes hurt to the loved ones of those honoured by them.

Monument to the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising paint bombed in Lurgantarry

“I call for calm and for no one to do anything which could raise tensions any further.”

It follows the publication online of photos showing masked men burning the Soldier F banner which had been erected illegally across Lurgan town centre.

Masked men were snapped in front of a ‘Join the IRA’ poster as they held aloft the captured Soldier F banner.

Three masked men were then photographed standing in front of the banner while it burned.

Memorial to IRA man Gervaise McKerr paintbombed in Kilwilkie

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following the incident in the High Street area of the town,” a PSNI spokesperson said.