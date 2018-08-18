Banned from roads on tot-up system

A delay in changing a bank account meant that a 33-year-old man was not insured while driving in Lurgan on February 2 this year.

Stephen Canning, Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the tot up points system.

The court heard that at 3.25pm police in Edward Street in Lurgan saw a car turn into Shankill Street and checks showed it was not insured.

The defendant was asked for proof of his insurance but the next day he attended at the police station and said he didn’t have any.

A fixed penalty was offered but this could not be processed because he had too many points on his licence.

There were six live points on his licence – two sets of three.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client had paid for insurance by direct debit out of his own personal account.

He explained that Canning had set up a joint account with his new partner and a business account for his work as a web designer.

Mr Vernon added that the defendant’s mortgage direct debit was transferred to the joint account and the others to the business account but there was a delay in transferring from the personal account.

He said that Canning was self-employed and was just setting up so he needed to drive around to meet customers.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, imposed a fine of £250 and six points and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

On the tot up system he banned him from driving for six months.