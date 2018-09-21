Banned from the road for two years

A 34-year-old woman was banned from driving for 24 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Alana Lucas, Tartaraghan Road, Portadown, was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s for driving while unfit through drink or drugs on July 16 last year.

For driving without due care and attention she was also fined £100.

The court heard that police went to an address in Portadown.

Lucas had been involved in a road traffic collision and was agitated and nervous but a breath test was negative.

She was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken.

At the scene of the accident on the Dungannon Road police found class A and B drugs and prescription medication around the car.

The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in her absence.