Banned from the roads for 15 months

After receiving a report of someone driving under the influence of alcohol police arrested a 55-year-old man from Portadown.

Fernando Rocha, from Hawthorn Hill in the town, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath on June 29 this year.

The court heard that at 11.30pm police received a report of a person possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

They spoke to the defendant at Upper Church Lane in Portadown and after he failed a preliminary test an evidential breath test gave a reading of 72.

Rocha was fined £500, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 15 months.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the ban was reflective of the defendant’s record.