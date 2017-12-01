Boilers stolen from back gardens

Two ‘Turco’ oil burners were stolen from the back gardens of adjacent properties in the Fairways area of Portadown.

The theft happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “They are large and heavy and would require more than one person to lift them. If you saw any suspicious activity in the area between Sunday 26 and lunchtime Monday, please give us a call.

“Maybe a van or multiple people in the area? Any information, no matter how small, could be vital. Equally, if you see Turco boilers for sale in dodgy circumstances, get in touch.”

The incident number is 1233 of 27/11/17.