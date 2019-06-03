‘Borders agency could be interested’

A 32-year-old man was warned last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that if he continued with his offending he could be deported.

Vilnis Viduss, Reynolds Court, Portadown, admitted driving while disqualified and not having insurance on January 24 this year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the Borders Agency would be very interested if he continued to offend like this and he would go back to Lithuania.

She adjourned the case until June 28 to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Judge Kelly added that the disqualification would start from the day of the court and she ordered forfeiture of the car he had been driving.