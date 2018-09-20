Bought car to live in after row with his parents

When police examined a car driven by a 22-year-old man in Portadown they found it had a number of defects.

Jamie Downey, Richmond Avenue, Lisburn, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition on December 19 last year. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 10.50am he was stopped at a checkpoint on the Northway in Portadown. Police noticed it had a defective front tyre and the front wheels were at an excessive angle.

They seized the vehicle for examination by an authorised officer who found a number of defects.

A barrister representing Downey said he had bought this car to live in after he had fallen out with his parents and was homeless. He took the decision to drive the vehicle.

He added that his client had now managed to turn things around. He was living with his partner and had reconciled with his parents.