Boy, 13, arrested in connection with burglaries at homes of older people

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with two burglaries at the homes of an older woman and an older man in the Craigavon area yesterday.

Inspector Gary Moore said: “The teenager was detained in the Clonmeen area at around 8.20pm last night, shortly after a burglary was reported at the home of an older woman.

"A short time before another burglary had been reported, again at the home of an older man in the Enniskeen area.

"The suspect was questioned in connection with both incidents and subsequently released on police bail."

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information regarding the break-ins to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1980 07/06/19.