Boy (14) to appear in court after incident outside Craigavon school

A teenage boy is to appear in court this morning after an incident involving a knife close to a Co Armagh school.

It follows an incident close to Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon yesterday morning.

According to the school, pupils were walking to the nearby leisure centre when confronted by a male with a knife.

A PSNI spoksperson said: “A 14-year-old male has been charged with possessing an article with a blade in a public place, threats to kill and resisting police.

“He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 16th January.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

“The charges are in relation to an incident at the Brownlow Road area of Craigavon on Tuesday morning (15th January)”