Brave family dog thwarts burglars during break-in

A brave family dog has thwarted a break-in by would-be burglars at a house in Co Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

Branded ‘vultures’ by SDLP representative Seamus Livingstone, he described the break-in at a house on the Mullaghbrack Road, Markethill as ‘appalling and despicable’..

Speaking after visiting the victims, Mr Livingstone said: “Thankfully the attempt of these cowardly vultures was thwarted by the brave family dog.

“There was no vehicle sighting reported at this time but I hope the PSNI forensic team turn up useful evidence that may secure a conviction.

“I urge anyone who may have noticed anything peculiar in the early hours in the morning in and around Mullaghbrack to contact local police. Any information, no matter how small may be useful in catching the culprits and stopping them from doing the same thing elsewhere.

“I would urge householders to review their security, think about additional security measures such as a guard dog, security lights, CCTV and extra door and window locks.”