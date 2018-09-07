Brothers in court after fight in town takeaway

Two brothers involved in a disturbance in a takeaway in Portadown appeared for sentencing last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

They were Kevin Watkinson (24), Drumellan Court, Craigavon, and Stephen Watkinson (32), Birchdale Manor, Lurgan.

The court heard that on April 22 this year police were called to a disturbance at a takeaway in Portadown where they saw a male on the ground with Stephen Watkinson standing over him with his fists clenched. He punched out at officers and Kevin Watkinson attempted to become involved.

Stephen Watkinson continued to fight and attempted to bite an officer and handcuffs had to be used.

Kevin Watkinson was outside and he began to shout and swear loudly at police and when he was informed he was under arrest for disorderly behaviour he attempted to kick out at as constable.

When he was arrested he struggled violently. CCTV from the takeaway showed Stephen Watkinson launch an attack on the injured party, punching him around the head about 15 times.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that Stephen Watkinson accepted he had kicked the individual while he was on the ground which was a ‘nasty thing to do’ so she was going to need a pre-sentence report in his case.

She adjourned his case until October 3 to obtain a report from the probation service.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing both defendants, said Kevin Watkinson had been in a taxi to go home and saw his brother getting involved with the victim.

He added that his client didn’t realise his brother had started the fight while defending his wife’s honour.

Kevin Watkinson was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour while fines of £150 were imposed for assault on police and common assault.

Stephen Watkinson admitted charges of common assault, disorderly behaviour, two assaults on police and resisting police.